U.S. Wholesale Inventories Jump More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories surged up by 1.4 percent in September after leaping by 1.3 percent in August. Economists had expected inventories to jump by 1.0 percent.

The bigger than expected increase in wholesale inventories came as inventories of durable goods and non-durable goods shot up by 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The report also showed a notable rebound in wholesale sales, which jumped by 1.1 percent in September after slumping by 0.9 percent in August.

Sales of non-durable goods spiked by 2.2 percent during the month, more than offsetting a 0.2 percent dip in sales of durable goods.

With inventories and sales both showing significant increases, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers was unchanged from the previous month at 1.23.

