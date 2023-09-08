News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Dip Slightly More Than Expected In July

September 08, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a modest decrease by U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories dipped by 0.2 percent in July after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in June.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

The modest decline in wholesale inventories came as a 0.3 percent drop by inventories of durable goods more than offset a 0.1 percent uptick in inventories of non-durable goods.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said wholesale sales advanced by 0.8 percent in July after sliding by 0.8 percent in June.

The report said sales of non-durable goods jumped by 1.3 percent during the month, while sales of durable goods rose by 0.3 percent.

With inventories falling and sales climbing, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers dropped to 1.39 in July from 1.41 in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.