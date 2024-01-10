News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Dip In Line With Estimates In November

January 10, 2024 — 10:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wholesale inventories in the U.S. dipped in line with economist estimates in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories edged down by 0.2 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in October.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to slip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

The modest decline in inventories came as inventories of non-durable goods fell by 0.5 percent in November after sliding by 0.7 percent in October, while inventories of durable goods came in unchanged for the second straight month.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesales were virtually unchanged in November after tumbling by 1.5 percent in October.

While sales of non-durable goods decreased by 0.3 percent in November after plunging by 2.2 percent in October, sales of durable goods rose by 0.3 percent in November after falling by 0.6 percent in the previous month.

With inventories dipping and sales unchanged, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers edged down to 1.34 in November from 1.35 in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.