Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decrease In Line With Estimates In January

March 07, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. decreased in line with economist estimates in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories fell by 0.4 percent in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December. The drop matched expectations as well as the preliminary estimate.

The decline by wholesale inventories came as inventories of non-durable goods slumped by 0.9 percent for the second straight month, while inventories of durable goods edged down by 0.1 percent in January after climbing by 0.7 percent in December.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales jumped by 1.0 percent in January after slipping by 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Sales of non-durable goods shot up by 1.3 percent in January after increasing by 0.7 percent in December, while sales of durable goods advanced by 0.7 percent after rising by 0.5 percent.

With inventories falling and sales surging, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers dipped to 1.34 in January from 1.36 in December.

Next Wednesday, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release a report on business inventories, which include wholesale, retail and manufacturing inventories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.