U.S. wheat strong on global crop concerns

CHICAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on
Monday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red
winter wheat contract
* A weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday morning showed wheat export inspections of 291,599 tonnes. That was down from 391,292 tonnes a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
* Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop rose 1 percentage point to 35% in the week ended June 4.
* The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter
wheat contract
* K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery
* Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for September-October shipment, the General Food Security Authority said. Traders said they expected wheat from the Black Sea region, especially Russia, to be supplied heavily for the purchase.
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it saw no prospects for extending the Black Sea grain export deal, which is set to expire in mid-July, Russian news agencies reported.
