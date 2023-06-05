U.S. wheat strong on global crop concerns

CHICAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hitting its highest since May 17, on concerns that dry soils will limit the size of harvest in some European and Black Sea growing areas.

* A weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday morning showed wheat export inspections of 291,599 tonnes. That was down from 391,292 tonnes a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

* Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop rose 1 percentage point to 35% in the week ended June 4.

* The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract rose 5 cents to settle at $6.24 a bushel.

* K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery gained 7-3/4 cents to $8.20 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were up 8-3/4 cents at $8.16-1/2 a bushel.

* Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for September-October shipment, the General Food Security Authority said. Traders said they expected wheat from the Black Sea region, especially Russia, to be supplied heavily for the purchase.

* Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it saw no prospects for extending the Black Sea grain export deal, which is set to expire in mid-July, Russian news agencies reported. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA WHEAT/CBOT

