Commodities

U.S. wheat stocks drop to lowest since 2008

Contributor
Mark Weinraub Reuters
Published

U.S. wheat stocks fell to 1.025 billion bushels, their lowest in 14 years, the government said on Thursday, with supplies from the drought-reduced harvest of 2021 dwindling as global demand rises.

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat stocks fell to 1.025 billion bushels, their lowest in 14 years, the government said on Thursday, with supplies from the drought-reduced harvest of 2021 dwindling as global demand rises.

The U.S. Agriculture Department also said that U.S. farmers planned to cut their corn acreage to 89.490 million this year from 93.357 million in 2021. Soybean seedings were seen rising to 90.955 million and spring wheat plantings were expected to fall to 11.200 million.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular