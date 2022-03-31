U.S. wheat stocks drop to lowest since 2008

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat stocks fell to 1.025 billion bushels, their lowest in 14 years, the government said on Thursday, with supplies from the drought-reduced harvest of 2021 dwindling as global demand rises.

The U.S. Agriculture Department also said that U.S. farmers planned to cut their corn acreage to 89.490 million this year from 93.357 million in 2021. Soybean seedings were seen rising to 90.955 million and spring wheat plantings were expected to fall to 11.200 million.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.