U.S. wheat rises 2.1% on concern over Middle East conflict

HAMBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose sharply on Monday after military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas ignited fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, traders said.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat Wv1 was up 2.1% at $5.80-1/4 per bushel at 0940 GMT.

Support also came from a rise in crude oil prices of more than 2% on Monday also largely due to concerns about the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.