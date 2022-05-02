U.S. wheat ratings steady, lowest since 1996; corn 14% seeded -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and the lowest for this time of year since 1996, underscoring the impact of drought in the Plains wheat belt.

The figure fell just below the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 28% of the crop as good to excellent, with estimates ranging from 25% to 30%.

Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat in the 17th week of the calendar year have been below 30% only two other times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including 27% in 1996 and 23% in 1989.

Tightening global grain supplies and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, both major wheat exporters, have kept a spotlight on U.S. wheat production prospects. As of April 26, about 69% of U.S. winter wheat was in an area experiencing drought, the government said in a separate report.

In the Midwest, cool and wet conditions continued to limit corn and soybean planting. The USDA said seeding of the U.S. corn crop was 14% complete by Sunday, lagging the average analyst estimate of 16% and well behind the five-year average of 33%.

U.S. soybean planting was 8% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 13%.

Iowa and Illinois, the top two producers of corn and soybeans, respectively had 2.8 and 3.0 days last week considered suitable for fieldwork, the USDA said. Minnesota, the No. 4 corn state last year, had 1.1 days.

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 19% planted, the USDA said, behind the average analyst estimate of 20% and the five-year average of 28%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

16

12-24

7

14

Soybeans planted (percent)

8

5-10

3

8

Spring wheat planted (percent)

20

15-23

13

19

Winter wheat conditions*

28

25-30

27

27

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

