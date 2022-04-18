U.S. wheat ratings lowest since 1996; corn 4% planted -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, down two percentage points from a week ago, below an average of analyst expectations and the lowest for this time of year since 1996, underscoring a drought in the Plains wheat belt.

Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 33% of the crop as good to excellent, up 1 point from the previous week. Estimates ranged from 29% to 36%.

Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat in the 15th week of the calendar year have been 30% or lower only twice in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including this year and 1996. Week 15 ratings were 31% in two other years, 2018 and 1989.

Approximately 69% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of April 12, the government said.

Tightening global wheat supplies and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, two major world wheat exporters, have magnified the significance of U.S. winter wheat production prospects. The U.S. crop is developing ahead of harvest in June and July.

For corn, the USDA said planting was 4% complete as of Sunday, below the average analyst estimate of 5% and the five-year average of 6%.

Cold and wet weather has slowed the start of planting. Only 2.8 days in the last week were suitable for fieldwork in Iowa, the top U.S. corn producer, amid snow, high winds and cold conditions, the Iowa Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report.

The USDA's first estimate of soybean progress for 2022 showed planting as 1% complete, matching the average analyst expectation but behind the five-year average of 2%.

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 8% planted, the government said, behind the average analyst estimate of 9% and the five-year average, also 9%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

5

3-6

2

4

Soybeans planted (percent)

2

1-4

NA

1

Spring wheat planted (percent)

9

7-12

6

8

Winter wheat conditions*

33

29-36

32

30

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Mark Porter and Sandra Maler)

