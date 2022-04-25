U.S. wheat ratings lowest since 1989; corn planting 7% complete

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 27% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, down three percentage points from a week ago and the lowest for this time of year since 1989, as drought persists in the Plains wheat belt.

The figure also fell below the lowest in a range of analyst expectations. Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 30% of the crop as good to excellent, with estimates ranging from 28% to 34%.

"The winter wheat conditions were probably the most surprising, dropping three points," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat in the 16th week of the calendar year have been below 30% only two other times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including 28% in 1996 and 26% in 1989.

In Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, the USDA rated 26% of the crop as good to excellent, down from 33% a week earlier. Ratings also declined in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota, but improved in Colorado, Montana and Texas.

About 70% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of April 19, the government said.

Tightening global wheat supplies and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, two major wheat exporters, have heightened the significance of U.S. winter wheat production prospects. The U.S. crop is developing ahead of harvest in June and July.

In the Midwest, cool and wet conditions slowed corn and soybean planting. The USDA said the U.S. corn crop was 7% seeded by Sunday, below the average analyst estimate of 9% and the five-year average of 15%.

"It was another active weather week with additional periods of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement. Iowa is the top U.S. corn state.

U.S. soybean planting was 3% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 5%.

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 13% planted, the USDA said, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 12% but lagging the five-year average of 15%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

9

6-12

4

7

Soybeans planted (percent)

3

3-5

1

3

Spring wheat planted (percent)

12

9-15

8

13

Winter wheat conditions*

30

28-34

30

27

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Stephen Coates)

