U.S. wheat ratings improve; corn planting still 2% complete -USDA

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, up two percentage points from a week ago and above an average of analyst expectations, but still among the poorest ratings on record for this time of year as drought persisted in the Plains wheat belt.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government to rate 30% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week. Estimates ranged from 27% to 34%.

The USDA's latest good-to-excellent rating of 32% is the lowest for this time of year - the 14th week of the calendar year - since 2018. Winter wheat ratings for Week 14 have been 32% or lower only four times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s. Approximately 69% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of April 5, the government has said.

Tightening global wheat supplies and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, two major world wheat exporters, have cast a spotlight on U.S. winter wheat production prospects.

"The correlation with early April ratings and final (U.S.) yields is low, but it matters more in a year when spring wheat acreage is low and Ukraine is largely absent from the global export market," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a note to clients.

Last week, the USDA in its first national crop progress report of 2022 rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for Week 13 in USDA records dating to the late 1980s.

For corn, the USDA said planting was 2% complete, unchanged from the previous week and behind the average analyst estimate of 4%.

"You do have snow up in North Dakota, the (Mississippi River) Delta is too wet, the Midwest is cool and wet. It's not an ideal start to the planting season," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 6% planted, the government said, matching trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 5%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

4

3-5

2

2

Spring wheat planted (percent)

6

4-9

3

6

Winter wheat conditions*

30

27-34

30

32

*Percent good/excellent

