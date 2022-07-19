U.S. wheat offered lowest in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $395 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from the United States, traders said in initial assessments.

Another offer of U.S.-origin wheat was also submitted at $443 a tonne c&f which includes ocean shipping costs.

The tender is usual as wheat from Egypt’s main traditional suppliers in the Black Sea region and Europe cannot be offered.

Instead the wheat can only be sourced from the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil or Argentina. No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.