Commodities

U.S. wheat offered lowest in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $395 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from the United States, traders said in initial assessments.

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $395 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from the United States, traders said in initial assessments.

Another offer of U.S.-origin wheat was also submitted at $443 a tonne c&f which includes ocean shipping costs.

The tender is usual as wheat from Egypt’s main traditional suppliers in the Black Sea region and Europe cannot be offered.

Instead the wheat can only be sourced from the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil or Argentina. No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular