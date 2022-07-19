U.S. wheat offered lowest in Egypt's GASC tender, traders say

Adds other offers, detail from paragraph five

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Tuesday was believed to be $395 a tonne FOB for wheat sourced from the United States, traders said in initial assessments.

Another offer of U.S.-origin wheat was also submitted at $443 a tonne c&f, which includes ocean shipping costs.

The tender is usual as wheat from Egypt’s main traditional suppliers in the Black Sea region and Europe cannot be offered.

Instead the wheat can only be sourced from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada or the United States. No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Tuesday, they said.

French and Russian wheat was also offered in the tender but rejected as invalid, traders said.

Shipment is sought between Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31 and Nov. 1-15, with traders free to offer for any of the shipment periods. Payment is in 180 days from contract award.

Traders said these offers were submitted per tonne in the tender with shipment periods:

Cargill:

60,000 U.S. hard red winter for shipment Sept. 16-30 via Houston at $452.50 C&F

60,000 U.S. hard red winter, shipment between Oct. 1-15 at $459.00

60,000 tonnes U.S. soft red winter shipment Sept. 16-30 at $469.50 c&f

ADM:

60,000 tonnes U.S. soft red winter, shipment Sept. 10-25 at $460 c&f

60,000 tonnes U.S. soft red winter, shipment Sept. 10-25 at $395 FOB

Egyptian African, 55,000 or 65,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter for shipment:

Sept. 16-30 at $443 c&f

Oct. 1-15 at $445 c&f

Oct. 16-31 at $448 c&f

Nov. 1-15 at $448 c&f

Nov. 16-30 at $449 c&f

Andersons:

50,000 tonnes U.S. hard red winter, shipment Sept. 16-30 at $485 c&f

Traders said earlier on Tuesday that GASC has cut the minimum protein content of U.S. wheat that can be offered in the tender, apparently to stimulate more U.S. participation.

In its last major purchase on July 4, GASC bought an estimated 444,000 tonnes of wheat directly from trading houses sourced from France, Romania and Russia at $416 a tonne c&f.

GASC also bought 63,000 tonnes of German-origin wheat in a direct deal in July.

Chicago wheat prices fell to five-month lows on Friday, holding below their levels before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, partly on hopes of a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports by sea. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Barbara Lewis)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.