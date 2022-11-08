Commodities

U.S. wheat futures finish lower on positioning before U.S. report

November 08, 2022 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed lower on Tuesday on position squaring before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues monthly crop data on Wednesday, analysts said.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat WZ2 settled 18 cents lower at $8.27-3/4 per bushel.

K.C. December hard red winter wheat KWZ2 ended down 11-1/2 cents at $9.45-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat MWEZ2 fell 9-3/4 cents to end at $9.50-1/2.

The USDA, in its report on Wednesday, is expected to slightly raise its estimate for U.S. wheat ending stocks from last month, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Traders continue to monitor developments concerning Ukraine's Black Sea grain export corridor.

Ukraine wants the Black Sea grain export deal expanded to include more ports and goods, and hopes a decision to extend the agreement for at least a year will be taken next week, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister said on Tuesday.

Euronext wheat touched a seven-week low due to Russian competition in international tenders and expectations that the export corridor from Ukraine will be maintained, traders said.

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought about 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

