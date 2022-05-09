U.S. West Coast port labor talks to begin on Tuesday

US Markets

The union representing some 22,000 West Coast port workers will sit down for its first meeting of new contract talks with employers on Tuesday, according to a news release tweeted by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Dispatcher newspaper.

The current contract between ILWU and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employer group expires on July 1 and covers workers at 29 ports in California, Oregon and Washington state. The majority of workers are based at the busiest U.S. seaport complex at Los Angeles/Long Beach, which is clearing backups from a pandemic-related surge in imports.

