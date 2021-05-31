U.S. Well Services (USWS) to Exit Diesel Frac Market by 2021

U.S. Well Services USWS committed to turn into an all-electric hydraulic fracturing service provider and fully exit the diesel frac market by the end of 2021.

The transition strategy will enable the company to become the first publicly traded, pure-play electric completion service provider. Notably, its electric frac technology significantly lowers emissions and sound pollution, and creates high operating efficiencies, which includes major fuel cost savings for customers.

The strategy will result in a huge accomplishment for the company in reducing its financial leverage and repositioning its asset portfolio to become highly competitive and eco-friendly in the business. The company is choosing to focus on the market segments that provide attractive growth and returns in the crucial time when the transformation of the energy system is rapid all over the world.

Moreover, the company entered a definitive agreement to divest some of its diesel-powered hydraulic fracturing equipment to a viable buyer for net proceeds of $21 million. It is also involved in active negotiations with several counterparties to divest the majority of its remaining diesel fracturing equipment and specific power-generating assets.

Overall, the company expects to generate more than $100 million in cash from asset divestments. Notably, it expects to use the net proceeds to reduce the outstanding debt and fund general corporate purposes, which include the development of the company's next-generation all-electric fracturing fleets.

U.S. Well Services has always acknowledged the proficiency of electric technology since the deployment of Clean Fleet, which is its first fully electric and fully mobile well-stimulation system powered by natural gas. The company expects to replace all diesel-powered frac equipment with the latest generation of Clean Fleets to reach 11 electric fleets by late 2023.

Notably, it continues to make innovations in electric fracturing technology and hopes to deliver next-generation NYX Clean Fleets for $23 million per fleet. Most importantly, it expects the new-generation Clean Fleet to yield similar reductions in operating costs and carbon emissions to the company's existing electric fleets, while offering high fuel savings for customers.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Houston, TX, U.S. Well Services is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Callon Petroleum Company CPE and Petrobras PBR, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Natural’s 2021 earnings has been raised by 16.8%.

Callon’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 45.1% year over year.

Petrobras’ earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 13.8% year over year.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.