U.S. Well Services files e-frac patent suit against Halliburton, Cimarex Energy

April 15 (Reuters) - Oilfield firm U.S. Well Services USW.O filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Halliburton HAL.N and shale oil producer Cimarex Energy XEC.N on Thursday, alleging they infringed on its electric fracking patents.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages and costs, alleges Halliburton's all-electric fracturing fleet violates several U.S. Well Services' patents for electric pumps and pumping systems, and monitoring and control systems.

Halliburton and Cimarex Energy did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

