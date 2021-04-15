US Markets
HAL

U.S. Well Services files e-frac patent suit against Halliburton, Cimarex Energy

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published

Oilfield firm U.S. Well Services filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Halliburton and shale oil producer Cimarex Energy on Thursday, alleging they infringed on its electric fracking patents.

By Liz Hampton

April 15 (Reuters) - Oilfield firm U.S. Well Services USW.O filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Halliburton HAL.N and shale oil producer Cimarex Energy XEC.N on Thursday, alleging they infringed on its electric fracking patents.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages and costs, alleges Halliburton's all-electric fracturing fleet violates several U.S. Well Services' patents for electric pumps and pumping systems, and monitoring and control systems.

Halliburton and Cimarex Energy did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL XEC USWS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular