U.S. Well Services Expand Electric Fracturing Services For EQT Corp. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) announced Wednesday that it has executed two contracts to expand its electric fracturing services for EQT Corp. (EQT).

Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Well Services extended its existing contract for one electric frac fleet and will also deploy a second electric frac fleet on a contracted basis. Both contracts represent multi-year fleet dedications if all optional extensions are exercised.

