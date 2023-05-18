U.S. weighs suit against Korean Air’s planned acquisition of Asiana -Politico

adds details and background

May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is considering suing to block Korean Air's 003490.KS planned acquisition of Asiana Airlines 020560.KS, U.S. news website Politico reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating the November 2020 deal for roughly two years, and is concerned that it will hurt competition on overlapping routes to the United States, the report said citing three people with knowledge of the deliberations.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonali Paul)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

