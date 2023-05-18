News & Insights

Commodities

U.S. weighs suit against Korean Air’s planned acquisition of Asiana -Politico

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

May 18, 2023 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

adds details and background

May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is considering suing to block Korean Air's 003490.KS planned acquisition of Asiana Airlines 020560.KS, U.S. news website Politico reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating the November 2020 deal for roughly two years, and is concerned that it will hurt competition on overlapping routes to the United States, the report said citing three people with knowledge of the deliberations.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonali Paul)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesMarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.