U.S. weighs raising tariff on Russian aluminum to 200% -source

February 06, 2023 — 04:04 pm EST

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States is considering raising the tariff on Russian-made aluminum to 200%, but a decision has not been made yet, a U.S. official said on Monday.

"It's something we are considering," the official said, adding an announcement about any tariff increase was not expected this week.

