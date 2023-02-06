U.S. weighs raising tariff on Russian aluminum to 200% -source

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States is considering raising the tariff on Russian-made aluminum to 200%, but a decision has not been made yet, a U.S. official said on Monday.

"It's something we are considering," the official said, adding an announcement about any tariff increase was not expected this week.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Chris Reese)

