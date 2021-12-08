US Markets

U.S. weekly power output down 2.9% year-on-year - EEI

Contributor
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United States totaled 73,744 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Dec. 4, down 2.9% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

Output was 2% above the 72,312 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data showed.

Year-on-year, output fell in six of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Pacific Northwest region posted the largest year-on-year percentage decline of 11.4%, while the New England region recorded the largest rise of 6.2%.

For the last 52 weeks, U.S. power output totaled 4,035,932 GWh, up 2.9% from the previous 12-month period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates

Last Year

This Year

Change

Pct Change

Nov. 20 - Nov. 26

174

179

5

3

Nov. 27 - Dec. 03

186

190

5

2

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Nov. 27 - Dec. 3)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week)

Gas Burned (GWh)

EIA East

91

11,583

EIA Midwest

24

3,033

EIA Mountain

13

1,619

EIA Pacific

14

1,821

EIA South Central

49

6,300

Total

190

24,357

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

