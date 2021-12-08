U.S. weekly power output down 2.9% year-on-year - EEI

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United States totaled 73,744 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Dec. 4, down 2.9% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

Output was 2% above the 72,312 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data showed.

Year-on-year, output fell in six of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Pacific Northwest region posted the largest year-on-year percentage decline of 11.4%, while the New England region recorded the largest rise of 6.2%.

For the last 52 weeks, U.S. power output totaled 4,035,932 GWh, up 2.9% from the previous 12-month period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates

Last Year

This Year

Change

Pct Change

Nov. 20 - Nov. 26

174

179

5

3

Nov. 27 - Dec. 03

186

190

5

2

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Nov. 27 - Dec. 3)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 91 11,583 EIA Midwest 24 3,033 EIA Mountain 13 1,619 EIA Pacific 14 1,821 EIA South Central 49 6,300 Total 190 24,357 (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

