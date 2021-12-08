U.S. weekly power output down 2.9% year-on-year - EEI
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United States totaled 73,744 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Dec. 4, down 2.9% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.
Output was 2% above the 72,312 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data showed.
Year-on-year, output fell in six of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.
The Pacific Northwest region posted the largest year-on-year percentage decline of 11.4%, while the New England region recorded the largest rise of 6.2%.
For the last 52 weeks, U.S. power output totaled 4,035,932 GWh, up 2.9% from the previous 12-month period, the EEI said.
The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:
Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)
Dates
Last Year
This Year
Change
Pct Change
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
174
179
5
3
Nov. 27 - Dec. 03
186
190
5
2
Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Nov. 27 - Dec. 3)
Gas Burned (Bcf/week)
Gas Burned (GWh)
EIA East
91
11,583
EIA Midwest
24
3,033
EIA Mountain
13
1,619
EIA Pacific
14
1,821
EIA South Central
49
6,300
Total
190
24,357
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)
