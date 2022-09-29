U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 193,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in the week ended September 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report showed initial jobless claims slipped to 193,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 209,000.

The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected decline, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 181,000 in the week ended April 23rd.

