U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 264,000

June 22, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unchanged in the week ended June 17th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 264,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000 from the 262,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Reflecting the upward revision to the previous week, jobless claims held at their highest level since hitting 269,000 in the week ended October 23, 2021.

