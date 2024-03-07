U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 217,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged from an upwardly revised level in the week ended March 2nd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 217,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,250, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 213,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.