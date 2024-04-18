U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 212,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits remained flat in the week ended April 13th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 212,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also came in unchanged from the previous week's revised average at 214,500.

