U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 208,000

(RTTNews) - With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits remained flat in the week ended April 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims came in 208,000, unchanged from the previous week's upwardly revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 212,000 from the 207,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to 210,000, a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average of 213,500.

