U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 262,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw another modest increase in the week ended August 6th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report showed initial jobless claims rose to 262,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 248,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 263,000 from the 260,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 265,000 in the week ended November 13, 2021.

