U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 227,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended March 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report showed initial jobless claims crept up to 227,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to tick up to 216,000 from the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also inched up to 231,250, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 230,750.

