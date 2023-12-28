U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended December 23rd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 218,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 205,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,000, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 212,250.

