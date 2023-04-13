Markets
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected

April 13, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended April 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 239,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 232,000.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving also edged up to 240,000, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 237,750.

