U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MONICA ALMEIDA

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to strong labor market conditions that should continue to support a moderately growing economy.

