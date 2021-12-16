Markets
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound To 206,000

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 11th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 206,000, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 188,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 195,000 from the 184,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The slightly bigger than expected increase came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since 1969 in the previous week.

