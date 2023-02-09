Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound Slightly More Than Expected

February 09, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by slightly more than expected in the week ended February 4th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 196,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 183,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 190,000.

The uptick came after jobless claims decreased in four out of the five previous weeks, falling to their lowest level since hitting 181,000 in the week ended April 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 189,250, a decrease of 2,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 191,750.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.