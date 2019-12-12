U.S. weekly jobless claims race to more than two-year high

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits jumped to more than a two-year high last week, but that probably does not signal a pickup in layoffs as the claims data tends to be volatile in the period following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
