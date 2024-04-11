U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended April 6th after reaching a two-month high in the previous week.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 222,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000 from the 221,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims in the week ended March 30th were at their highest level since reaching 225,000 in the week ended January 27th.

