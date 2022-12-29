Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 225,000

December 29, 2022 — 08:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended December 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 225,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 222,000.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 221,000, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 221,250.

