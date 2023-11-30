News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 218,000

November 30, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended November 25th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims inched up to 218,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 211,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 220,000 from the 209,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 220,000, a decrease of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 220,500.

The Commerce Department said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance rose by 86,000 to 1.927 million in the week ended November 18th.

With the increase, continuing claims reached the highest level since hitting 1.964 million in the week ended November 27, 2021.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims also reached a nearly two-year high of 1,865,750, an increase of 28,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,837,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.