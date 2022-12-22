U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 216,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 216,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 222,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to 221,750, a decrease of 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 228,000.

