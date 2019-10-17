U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 214,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended October 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 214,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 210,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 214,750, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 213,750.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.