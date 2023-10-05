News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Less Than Expected

October 05, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Initial jobless claims inched slightly higher in the week ended September 30th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 207,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 205,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 204,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 208,750, a decrease of 2,500 from the previous week's revised average of 211,250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.