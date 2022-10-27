Markets
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 22nd.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 217,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 214,000. Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge up to 220,000.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also rose to 219,000, an increase of 6,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 212,250.

