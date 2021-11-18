U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 268,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were nearly unchanged in the week ended November 13th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 268,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 269,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 260,000 from the 267,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the slight decrease and the revision to the previous week's number, jobless claims once again hit their lowest level since the week ended March 14, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.