U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 267,000

(RTTNews) - Releasing is weekly report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits a day earlier than usual due to the Veterans Day holiday, the Labor Department revealed Wednesday that initial jobless claims saw another modest decrease in the week ended November 6th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 267,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 271,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 265,000 from the 269,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims decreased for the sixth consecutive week, once again falling to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.

