U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 216,000

(RTTNews) - With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 29th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 216,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 219,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000.

Meanwhile, Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 213,000, an increase of 3,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 209,750.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.