U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 210,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended March 23rd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 210,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000 from the 210,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 211,000, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 211,750.

