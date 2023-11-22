U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 209,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended November 18th, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Wednesday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 209,000, a decrease of 24,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 225,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 220,000, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 220,750.

