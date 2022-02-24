Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop Slightly More Than Expected

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by slightly more than expected in the week ended February 19th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 232,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level 249,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 235,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 236,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average of 243,500.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular