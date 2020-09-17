U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell less than expected in the week ended September 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 860,000, a decrease of 33,000 from the previous week's revised level of 893,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 850,000 from the 884,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average fell to 912,000, a decrease of 61,000 from the previous week's revised average of 973,000.

