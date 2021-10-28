U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip To 281,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased for the fourth straight week in the week ended October 23rd, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 281,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level 291,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 290,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the modest decrease, jobless claims once again fell to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.

