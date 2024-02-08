News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip To 218,000

February 08, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Following last Friday's much stronger than expected monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended February 3rd.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 218,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 227,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 224,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 212,250, an increase of 3,750 from the previous week's revised average of 208,500.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.